SIBIONICS Announced To Exhibit At The 17Th International Conference On Advanced Technologies & Treatments For Diabetes (ATTD)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIBIONICS, the world's third-largest Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System brand, announced the company will be exhibiting at the International Fair of New Technologies in Diabetes at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Florence, Italy on 6-9 March 2024. The company will showcase its latest CGM solutions for diabetes management at Booth No.15 at the conference. According to SIBIONICS, it has collaborated with over 1,800 hospitals on integrating their CGM for inpatient treatment, benefiting over 850,000 individuals worldwide in managing diabetes. SIBIONICS is constructing an automated production line with an annual capacity of 18 million CGM sets, expected to be completed within 2024.

Having received CE MDR certification in October 2023, SIBIONICS CGM entered the European market in November. With strong product capabilities and positive user feedback, SIBIONICS quickly expanded global partnerships. In 2024, driven by the company's commitment to customer-centric innovation, SIBIONICS is dedicated to engaging with users for a co-developed CGM solution that precisely aligns with their needs. The commitment extends beyond Type 1 diabetes, focusing on Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and metabolic disorders. Emphasizing blood glucose management's importance, SIBIONICS aims to deliver comprehensive, high-quality diabetes solutions for overall health improvement.

During the ATTD conference, the company will be hosting an exhilarating brand event - SIBIONICS Influencer Talk: Realizing the Unimagined on March 9, 2024, where healthcare professionals, dietitians, and opinion leaders in the field of diabetes management will gather to delve into and discuss the extensive potential of CGM technology and its pivotal role in crafting future diabetes management solutions.

The "SIBIONICS Influencer Talk: Realizing the Unimagined" event will feature captivating discussions on the company's upcoming launch plans for the new versions of the GS1 CGM - GS2, reusable transmitter- GS ECO, and the combined glucose and ketone monitor, thought-provoking presentations, and interactive Q&A sessions, creating a vibrant atmosphere conducive to user co-developed diabetes management solutions.

This exciting and meaningful event is about to take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Florence Novoli in Florence, Italy on March 9, 2024. The company extends gratitude in advance to all the speakers, and brand partners who will be attending this event. SIBIONICS looks forward to continuing the conversation and pushing the boundaries of CGM innovation in its future events.

If the event piques your curiosity, feel free to contact the SIBIONICS PR Team at: zy@sibionics. com

