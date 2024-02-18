UK, Allies Plan To Supply Ukraine With AI-Enabled Drones - Bloomberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom is working with nations, including the United States, to provide Ukraine with thousands of new AI-enabled drones that could swarm Russian targets simultaneously.

That's according to Bloomberg , citing people familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports.

Western military planners developing the technology believe it could allow Ukraine to overwhelm certain Russian positions with the unmanned vehicles, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive matters. The drones could be sent to Ukraine within months, they said, while warning the timeline could slip.