Guyana’S Oil And Gas Potential To Showcase At Energy Conference

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The much-anticipated Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is set to open on Monday, allowing Guyana the unique opportunity to market its sheer potential for advancement in the sector to regional and international partners.

The conference will run from February 19-22, at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown. Held under the theme: Fueling Transformation and Modernisation, the mega event has attracted participation from more than 21 countries, with close to 200 exhibitors, and 30 sponsors this year.

During these four days, key policymakers, private sector companies, investors, and energy experts will converge to explore opportunities for renewed and strengthened partnerships, while tackling concerns affecting the energy sector.

Challenges of climate change mitigation and maximising the benefits of local content development in Guyana and the region will also be discussed.

Key topics on the agenda include trends and challenges in shaping the future of energy, balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability, building resilient supply chains in the face of disruptions, and developing a workforce for the future.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips, vice president, Dr Bharrt Jagdeo, Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Suriname President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley are among the dignitaries lined up to make presentations at the conference.

Additionally, the conference will present an optimal launchpad for small and medium-sized businesses to network and build partnerships.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, Kurt Baboolall, has emphasised that the event is family-oriented and will allow the public to engage with a diverse array of entities.

“You can participate by just purchasing an exhibition ticket for $1,000. Come in with your business cards, come in with your proposals, come in with your CVs. There are 200 exhibitors, who are there to interact with you. So, I do believe there is opportunity for every person at different levels. There are opportunities for our sponsors, exhibitors, our delegates, and there are opportunities for the persons coming into the exhibition,” he said at a recent press conference on this year's event.

