Crumbl Introduces Its Latest Limited-Time Offering: Tres Leches Cake

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl , the country's fastest-growing gourmet dessert chain, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest non-cookie limited-time offering, Tres Leches Cake.The Secret IngredientCrafted with precision, the Tres Leches Cake features a light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.Cake vs CookieDistinguished from Crumbl's popular Tres Leches cookie, the new Tres Leches Cake comes prepared with the delicious tres leches sauce already soaked in, providing a delicious and authentic treat for dessert connoisseurs.The Tres Leches Cake is presented in a square tin, reminiscent of the popular Cinnamon Squares previously released as an LTO. These delectable cakes are neatly packaged and snugly fit inside Crumbl's iconic Pink Box.A Limited-Time DelightAvailable for just six days, from Monday, February 20th, through Saturday, February 24th, this indulgent treat offers customers an opportunity to share its irresistible flavors with friends and family.Crumbl remains committed to fostering meaningful moments, and the creation of the Tres Leches Cake exemplifies this dedication. Whether enjoyed solo or shared with loved ones, this new dessert promises to spice up any day.The Tres Leches Cake, coupled with the previous Cinnamon Squares, is only the beginning of Crumbl's non-cookie offerings as the company dives into the exploration of other desserts to surprise and delight.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 900 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl's iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don't miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

