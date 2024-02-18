Israel Wages This Century's Most Destructive War In Gaza, Palestinian Death Toll Nears 29,000: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 19 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 28,985, the Health Ministry said, yesterday.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, the ministry said that, 68,883 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been wounded in the coastal enclave, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct 7, last year.

The Zionist army killed 127 Palestinians and wounded 205 others, during the last 24 hours alone, the ministry added.

It noted that, some victims remain under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

In addition, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that, the Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, witnessed several direct attacks from Israeli tanks.

The association said in a press statement that, Israeli forces targeted the fourth floor, causing major material damage and setting the eastern side of the hospital ablaze, which led to a patient being trapped with his companions.

The statement indicated that, gunfire targeted the hospital's fuel tanks, and the crews were not able to determine the extent of the damage, due to the high risk.– NNN-XINHUA