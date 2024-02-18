               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
France Cuts 2024 Growth Forecast


2/18/2024 8:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. France's 2024 growth forecast had been revised down from 1.4% to 1.0% and announced spending cuts of €10 billion, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said, Trend reports.

The revision takes into account the new geopolitical context, he said, referring among other issues to the war in Ukraine.

He also raised the situation in the Middle East, China's marked economic slowdown and a recession in Germany.

