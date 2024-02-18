France Cuts 2024 Growth Forecast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. France's 2024
growth forecast had been revised down from 1.4% to 1.0% and
announced spending cuts of €10 billion, French finance minister
Bruno Le Maire said, Trend reports.
The revision takes into account the new geopolitical context, he
said, referring among other issues to the war in Ukraine.
He also raised the situation in the Middle East, China's marked
economic slowdown and a recession in Germany.
MENAFN18022024000187011040ID1107868443
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.