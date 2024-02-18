Three-Quarters Of Gazans Drink Polluted Water, Says UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, February 18 (Petra) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Sunday that the rapid deterioration of the situation in Gaza is unprecedented, especially the spread of infectious diseases due to water pollution.
"3 out of 4 people in Gaza drink from polluted water sources, which exacerbates the spread of infectious diseases that are spreading at a high rate among the population," the UNRWA said Sunday in a statement
