Jordan To Give Oral Pleading On Israeli Practices Before ICJ

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi due to heads Jordan's delegation that will present the Kingdom's oral pleading before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Thursday, Jordan Foreign ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement, the pleadings will be regarding the advisory opinion requested by the United Nations General Assembly from the ICJ by virtue of Resolution No. 247/77 issued on December 30, 2022, concerning "Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem."

The Jordanian delegation participating alongside Safadi includes Minister of Justice Ahmad Ziyadat and the legal team that the Kingdom contracted for this purpose, the Ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, said.

Qudah stated that on July 24, 2023, the Kingdom filed a written pleading before the ICJ in The Hague, reaffirming the Kingdom's unwavering support for the Palestinians' right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with occupied Jerusalem as the capital, in accordance with the Arab Initiative and relevant UN resolutions, and on the basis of the two-state solution, which represents the only way to achieve just, lasting, and comprehensive peace, and the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, for which Jordan bears significant responsibility under its historical Hashemite custodianship.

Qudah clarified that this is not the first time that the Kingdom has pleaded before the ICJ regarding the Palestinian issue and the Israeli occupation.

In 2004, the Kingdom pleaded before the ICJ regarding the advisory opinion requested by the UN General Assembly concerning the legal consequences of building the separation wall in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

The ICJ's opinion at the time was that the wall was illegal, based on the legal evidence presented by the Kingdom, which demonstrated the illegality of its construction. (end)

