Collaborative Practice Kansas City Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

Collaborative Practice Kansas City members recently joined The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss the ins and outs of Collaborative Divorce.

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Practice Kansas City members Elizabeth Hill and Melissa Ellis recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss the ins and outs of Collaborative Divorce. Hill, a K.C. an attorney, who began practicing Collaborative Divorce when the process first came to prominence, described how litigation's grueling nature takes a severe toll on clients. As a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and a divorcee herself, Ellis talks about how attorneys don't always have an answer to all facets of divorce, particularly financial options.In this episode, the professionals discuss how having a team of mental health and financial professionals assisting clients helps create a better divorce outcome. Clients can advocate for themselves while communicating effectively, allowing them to come to a conclusion that serves all parties involved, including children.“In Collaborative Divorce there's so much time that's spent reviewing, discussing and exploring options,” Elizabeth Hill said.“Both parties get to hear what the other is saying, we get to hear the goals and interests of both parties, and we're constantly reflecting and listening to what everyone is saying and thinking to come to a resolution that's well thought out.”Collaborative Practice Kansas City is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to using a team-based approach in a divorce. From March 4-8, they will offer free 30-minute consultations for Missouri and Kansas residents in collaboration with Divorce With Respect WeekTM 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect WeekTM and book a consultation, visit .To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit . The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email ....

