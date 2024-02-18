Türkiye Turned Out Russia's Most Reliable Gas Partner - Vladimir Putin

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Türkiye turned
out Moscow's most reliable partner in the gas sector after
Germany's partial refusal to import Russian gas, Russian President
Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports.
"Türkiye turned out the most reliable partner as gas is supplied
to Europe via TurkStream," he said.
