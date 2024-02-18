               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye Turned Out Russia's Most Reliable Gas Partner - Vladimir Putin


2/18/2024 7:10:28 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Türkiye turned out Moscow's most reliable partner in the gas sector after Germany's partial refusal to import Russian gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports.

"Türkiye turned out the most reliable partner as gas is supplied to Europe via TurkStream," he said.

