Russian Troops Shell Border Area Of Sumy Region 12 Times On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, Russian troops fired 12 times at the border settlements of Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Facebook that there were 81 explosions from mortars, artillery, MLRS, and AGS throughout the day.

The Khotin, Mykolaiv, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda communities were all affected by the shelling.

Defense forces repel 14 attacks on left bank of Dnipro overnight

It is noted that the Khotin, Mykolaiv, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda communities came under shelling.

As reported, since the beginning of the year, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region 1,432 times, killing 17 people.