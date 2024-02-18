Ukrainians Submit 226,000 Applications For Weapon Registration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the launch of the Unified Register of Weapons in Ukraine, citizens have already submitted almost 226,000 applications for their purchase, storage and re-registration.

That's according to a statement posted on the website of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

"As of February 16, as many as 225,977 applications have been registered for the purchase, storage and re-registration of weapons, sending weapons consignment sales, extending the validity period of the permit for the storage of weapons, etc.," the statement said.

Based on the processing of applications, law enforcement officers have made more than 210,000 decisions on the issuance of relevant permit documents.

In total, 58,703 users were registered in the "Citizen's Single Window" during almost eight months of operation of the register.

The ministry said the issue of accounted and registered weapons remains a key area in the ministry's work.

The law enforcement officers thanked all those who use the services of the Unified Register of Weapons.

The Unified Register of Weapons in Ukraine was launched on June 23, 2023.

