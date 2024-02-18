Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Iranians To Vote In Crucial Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Feb 19 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called for a high turnout in the elections for parliament and a clerical body scheduled on March 1.

Khamenei made the appeal in a meeting with people from the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan in Tehran, his website reported on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the elections were the main pillar of the Islamic Republic and the path to the country's reforms.

"Everyone should participate in the elections. Those who want to solve problems should use the elections as the correct method," he added.

Iran will hold its 12th parliamentary and sixth Assembly of Experts elections on March 1. The 290-seat parliament has the power to pass laws and oversee the government, while the 88-member Assembly of Experts is empowered to appoint the Supreme Leader.

Iran's Constitutional Council Spokesman Hadi Tahan Nazif said on February 9 that 14,912 candidates had been approved to run for parliament after a vetting process, the official IRNA news agency reported.

A total of 144 candidates are competing for the Assembly of Experts, which is elected for an eight-year term.

