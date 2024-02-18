A Benefit For Ukraine On February 22, 2024 At The TCL Chinese Theater In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Courtesy of Pomegranate Studios Inc

Courtesy of Pomegranate Studios Inc

10 Years of Russia's War Against Ukraine: Commemorated at the“A Rising Fury” screening with Oscar winning panelist guests

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On February 22nd Pomegranate Studios and Leleka Foundation will host a red-carpet event to benefit Ukraine at the prestigious TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The highlight of the benefit will be the screening of the critically acclaimed and 96th Academy Award qualified feature documentary, A RISING FURY, directed by Lesya Kalynska and Ruslan Batytskyi. The event will include a panel discussion with Oscar winning filmmaker Mark Jonathan Harris, after party and VIP reception with filmmakers, special guests, and celebrities.Following the weeklong theatrical release of the film in New York City, the team is co-organizing a special benefit in Hollywood to remind the public that the war is ongoing and the U.S. support to Ukraine is critical. This event will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine and two years of full-scale invasion. Proceeds from the event will go to the non-profit Leleka Foundation, which provides emergency medical aid in Ukraine.Both screenings at 3:30PM and 7PM will be followed by Q&A along with a panel discussion about Ukraine with the director Lesya Kalynska, producer TJ Collins and special guests. After the screening attendees will be invited to a Lobby After Party with a cash bar and light snacks. VIP ticket holders will have a private reception in the Dragon Room with Champagne and hors d' oeuvres included.Organizers:Pomegranate Studios and Leleka FoundationSupporters:The Academy Qualifying HollyShorts Film FestivalConsulate General of Ukraine in San FranciscoUkrainian National Women's League of AmericaUkrainian American Business and Professionals AssociationShevchenko Scientific SocietyTickets available on Eventbrite.More information can be found on film's website:*ABOUT THE FILM *A RISING FURY is a story about love, deception, and war. This feature documentary follows two hopeful Ukrainian idealists from the peaceful protest in Kyiv in 2013 to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Pavlo and Svitlana met and fell in love at the Revolution of Dignity and were filmed for nearly 10 years and required multiple expeditions to the front lines and extensive filming in Kyiv.The film reveals the untold story of how the Russo-Ukrainian war began in 2014 and proves that it was prepared by Putin's regime as far back as 2007. A Rising Fury exposes Russian infiltration methods in Ukraine prior to military invasion and explains how we arrived at this point in history through events and personal accounts on the ground.A Rising Fury was qualified for the 2024 Academy Awards. The film had its World Premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film festival and screened at numerous international film festivals. The film is directed by Ukrainian American director/producer Lesya Kalynska and Ukrainian filmmaker Ruslan Batytskyi. They produced it along with TJ Collins (USA) and Jonathan Borge Lie (Norway). The film was nominated for best documentary and other top awards in 10 international film festivals including Stockholm IFF, Warsaw IFF, Oslo Films from the South FF, Cleveland IFF, and won several awards including the Supreme Jury Award at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival in 2023.Film Threat gives A Rising Fury 5 stars and says it's“A masterclass of documentary filmmaking... brilliant on every level. One of the best films of the year.” FILM INK gives it 4.5 stars and says it's a“Wake up call... a powerful statement as to what the Ukrainians are fighting for. Filmmaker Magazine says it's“A breathtakingly cinematic explainer of current events.”A RISING FURY: Ukraine, 2022, 82 min. In English/Ukrainian. Directed by Lesya Kalynska & Ruslan Batytskyi; Producers: Lesya Kalynska, Ruslan Batytskyi, TJ Collins, Jonathan Borge Lie; Screenwriters: Lesya Kalynska, TJ Collins; Director of Photography: Ruslan Batytskyi; Editors: Araby Kelley, Lesya Kalynska, Ruslan Batytskyi; Composer: Emiliano Mazzenga. Pomegranate Studios in co-production with Batytskyi production and UpNorth Film.About the Directors:Lesya Kalynska is a Ukrainian-American NYC based award-winning director, producer, and screenwriter. Born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, she holds a PhD in Literature and an MFA in film writing and directing from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Lesya then worked in Kyiv as a director of a docuseries about World War II“Level of Secrecy 18”. After completing several award-winning short films Kalynska wrote, directed, and produced the feature documentary“A Rising Fury” about the Russo-Ukrainian war that was filmed for nearly 10 years. The World Premiere took place at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022. It was the winner of several awards including the Supreme Jury Award and the Best International Director Award at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival. The film was nominated for the Bronze Horse Award at the Stockholm FF, Best Documentary at the Warsaw IFF and the Golden Duke Award at the Odesa IFF.Ruslan Batytskyi was born in the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Eastern Ukraine on Aug 3rd, 1986. After finishing school in 2003 he entered Dnipropetrovs'k National University where he received a Master's degree in cybernetics and management. In 2009 he began studying cinema at the Kyiv National University of Theater, Cinema, and Television. His several short films“Lethargy”,“Reed” and“Ukrainian Lessons” were presented at international festivals and received several awards. In 2016-2018 he created a short documentary series“The least part of the work”. The series told the stories of people with neurosurgical diseases, how it changed their lives and their spirit going through many challenges. Ruslan has worked alongside Lesya Kalynska to debut“A Rising Fury”. The film is about the war in Ukraine and has been filming nearly 10 years. The World Premiere of“A Rising Fury” took place at the Tribeca Film Festival in June of 2022.Additional info - Schedule:Thursday, February 22, 2023, PDT3:30 – 6pm: A Rising Fury screening, panel discussion and Q&A7:00pm to 9:00pm - A Rising Fury screening and Q&A followed by Lobby After Party with cash bar and light snacks.VIP ticket holders will have a private reception in the Dragon Room with Champagne and hors d' oeuvres included at 9 pm.

Rakoom

Rakoom

...