Shay Parker's Best American Psychics Shine At 37Th American Cinematheque Awards

BAP features elite psychics in Hollywood's Celebrity Gift Baskets at the 37th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Helen Mirren.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shay Parker's Best American Psychics (BAP ) Featured in Celebrity Gift Baskets at the 37th American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Helen MirrenShay Parker's Best American Psychics (BAP) proudly announces its participation as a sponsor in the prestigious 37th American Cinematheque Awards, where Hollywood luminaries gathered to honor the legendary Helen Mirren. The event took place at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, February 15, 2024.BAP was honored to be included in the exclusive Celebrity Gift Baskets, offering luxury items akin to those provided to stars backstage at the gala. The event was graced by the signatures of esteemed personalities such as Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Andrea Riseborough, Bryan Cranston, Patrick Stewart, Taylor Hackford, Alan Cumming, and Pierce Brosnan.Among the esteemed sponsors and luxury brands featured alongside BAP were Bailey Nelson, Biquette, DELSEY PARIS, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Frank J Sileo PhD, L'Occitane en Provence, Mattel, My Love Design by Kai-len, Pure Nordic, Rebalance Health, and Smythson of Bond Street.In addition to the stellar lineup of sponsors, BAP was thrilled to have its gifted psychics represented in the gift certificates included in the celebrity bags. These esteemed professionals, renowned for their accuracy and ethical standards, include Rosie Anderson, Mari Cartagenova, Cate Coffelt, Kelley Eckhardt, Regg Evans, Katherine Glass, Carole Grace, Tiffany Powers, Sharon Pugh, and Olivia Repnicki.The event garnered significant media attention, with coverage from esteemed outlets such as Closer, Extra, FHM, FirstForWomen, InTouch, Life&Style, SoapsInDepth (ABC, CBS, NBC), SweepOn, WinItDaily, WomansWorld, and CharityBuzz.Shay Parker's Best American Psychics extends heartfelt gratitude to the American Cinematheque for the opportunity to participate in this unforgettable event and congratulates Helen Mirren on receiving the 37th American Cinematheque Award.For more information about Shay Parker's Best American Psychics and its talented roster of psychics, please visit the directory .

