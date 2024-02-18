Healthcare Cloud Computing Market To Rise At 17.9% CAGR To Hit US$ 320.9 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Need for Integrated Patient Information Systems Due to Rise in Chronic Diseases Driving Market for Healthcare Cloud Computing Rockville, Feb. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market , estimated at US$ 41.12 billion for 2024, is projected to reach US$ 320.9 billion by the end of 2034. An aging population and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases are the main factors driving the growing demand for integrated information systems. The term 'healthcare cloud computing' describes the use of cloud computing services and technology to store, manage, process, and exchange applications and data about healthcare. With this technology, computing resources like storage, processing power, and software programs can be distributed via private networks or the Internet utilizing remote servers and networks. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Plant-based protein supplements are derived from soy, brown rice, peas, wheat, chickpeas, and other ingredients. The high amino acid and low sodium content in plant-based protein supplements is driving their sales. Consumers' preference for plant-based protein supplements is influenced by ethical concerns over the sourcing of animal-based proteins, the rising prevalence of food allergies, safety concerns, and the movement toward veganism to stop animal abuse. Key Segments of Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Research Report

By Component By Deployment Model By Application By Service Model By Region

Software

Hardware Services

Community Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud Private Cloud

Clinical Information Systems (CIS) Non-clinical Information Systems (Non-CIS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Software as a Service (SaaS)

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Flexible payment options provided by healthcare cloud computing encourage cost-effectiveness. Moreover, this makes disaster recovery capabilities, healthcare-specific solutions, and sophisticated analytics and AI applications possible.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to reach US$ 41.12 billion in 2024.

Demand for healthcare cloud computing is projected to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 320.9 billion by 2034-end.

The market in East Asia is forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 23.4% through 2034.

Demand for clinical information systems is projected to increase at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The market in North America is projected to expand at a stupendous CAGR of 23% from 2024 to 2034.

“Rising burden of chronic diseases is necessitating the development of efficient and secure patient data storage solutions in healthcare institutions. Thus, demand for cloud solutions in healthcare is fueled by the extensive use of EHRs, the need for vast healthcare data analysis, and a strong emphasis on data security and privacy measures,” says a Fact analyst.

Advancements in Healthcare through Cloud Computing Technologies

The healthcare and life sciences sectors are adopting cloud technologies at a substantial pace. Increased access to cutting-edge technologies like machine learning, the rise in the use of IT solutions in the healthcare sector, and the need to cut costs and enhance scalability, storage, and flexibility are the main factors driving the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market.

For example, according to a June 2022 analysis by Philips, 66% of healthcare executives contemplated moving their IT infrastructures to the cloud by the end of 2022. This number is projected to reach 96% by the end of 2024.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 320.9 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 17.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Rapid Growth Expected in Asia Pacific Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, with China emerging as a lucrative market for cloud solution providers. Factors driving the expansion of the healthcare cloud computing market include an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and government initiatives promoting integrated health systems.

Meanwhile, the United States remains at the forefront of global cloud computing innovation, leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to revolutionize healthcare. These cutting-edge tools enable personalized treatment, predictive analytics, and more efficient data processing, shaping the future of healthcare delivery.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the healthcare cloud computing market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on component (software, hardware, services), deployment model (community cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud, private cloud), application (clinical information systems [CIS], non-clinical information systems [non-CIS]), and service model (platform as a service [PaaS], infrastructure as a software [IaaS], software as a service [SaaS]), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Cloud Computing Market : The global cloud computing market size is estimated to secure a market value of US$ 482 Billion in 2022. The market is expected to procure US$ 1,949 Billion by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

SAP Cloud Platform Services Market : The global SAP cloud platform services market is estimated at USD 443 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 7,000 Million by 2032, growing at an exciting CAGR of 31% during 2022-2032.

Cloud Based Payroll Software Market : The cloud-based payroll software market is estimated to reach around US$ 13 Bn in 2031 with an expected CAGR of 10% from 2021-2031.

About Us:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog