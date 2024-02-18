Becoming A DWP Appointee | A Guide For Family Members From Money Carer

(MENAFN- Pressat) Money Carer is an award-winning national social enterprise that provides a range of money management services for vulnerable adults.

As a national partner with the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), we are the UK's largest and most established provider of welfare benefit appointeeships. Local authorities utilise our appointeeship , deputyship , and bank account services , as well as hundreds of law firms, care providers, family members, and disability charities.

To support family members who are considering being an appointee for a relative, Money Carer has produced a guide for families to provide information and practical tips for anyone considering taking on the role and responsibilities of a welfare benefits appointee.

The guide covers everything from how to apply to become an appointee to setting up a separate appointee bank account and practical things to remember to do when in the role.

Further questions and answers about appointeeship are available on the Money Carer website, and the organisation's new money management podcast is another good way of learning more about money management for vulnerable adults.



