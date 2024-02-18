The Results Of The Test For Admission To Higher Schools To Be Discloced

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On February 18, the State Examination Center of the Republic of
Azerbaijan held a test exam for the second stage of the entrance
exam to higher education institutions, Azernews reports.
The exam was held in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Nakhchivan,
Ganja, Shamkir, Sheki, Barda, Goychay, Shirvan, Khachmaz and
Lankaran.
40 exam supervisors, 310 supervisors, 20 general exam
supervisors, and 55 graduation officers were assigned to manage the
exam.
In the test exam, applicants were presented with thirty test
tasks for each subject (90 tasks in total) according to the
specialty groups. Twenty two of these tasks are closed and eight
are open. Three of the open-ended tasks are tasks prepared based on
a situation or text that requires a written answer.
It is expected that the results will be disclosed within the
next ten days, as it takes time to check the open-type tasks that
require a written answer.
