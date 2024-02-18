US Records About 16,000 Deaths From Flu This Season

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There have been at least 24 million flu cases, 260,000
hospitalizations, and 16,000 deaths from flu so far this season in
the United States, according to the latest data released by the US
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally with
increases in some parts of the country.
Eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during
the latest week ending Feb. 10, bringing the season total to 82
pediatric deaths, according to CDC.
Nearly 11,000 patients were admitted to hospitals with flu in
the latest week, CDC data showed.
CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual
flu vaccine as long as influenza viruses are spreading.

