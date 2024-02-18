US Records About 16,000 Deaths From Flu This Season

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There have been at least 24 million flu cases, 260,000 hospitalizations, and 16,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally with increases in some parts of the country.

Eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the latest week ending Feb. 10, bringing the season total to 82 pediatric deaths, according to CDC.

Nearly 11,000 patients were admitted to hospitals with flu in the latest week, CDC data showed.

CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as influenza viruses are spreading.