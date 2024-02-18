Putin Calls Türkiye Most Reliable Energy Partner

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Türkiye the most
reliable energy partner, Azernews reports, citing
the TASS.
He noted that after Germany's partial refusal of Russian fuel,
Türkiye became the most reliable partner in this sector.
Putin added that there is an internal political struggle in
Germany, and it is obvious that their policies are damaging their
economy.
