Putin Calls Türkiye Most Reliable Energy Partner


2/18/2024 3:28:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Türkiye the most reliable energy partner, Azernews reports, citing the TASS.

He noted that after Germany's partial refusal of Russian fuel, Türkiye became the most reliable partner in this sector.

Putin added that there is an internal political struggle in Germany, and it is obvious that their policies are damaging their economy.

