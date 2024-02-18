               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

5.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Tonga


2/18/2024 3:28:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The quake's epicenter was registered 132 kilometers southeast of the village of Pangai, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports of potential damage or casualties.

MENAFN18022024000195011045ID1107868298

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search