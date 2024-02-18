5.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Tonga

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The quake's epicenter was registered 132 kilometers southeast of the village of Pangai, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports of potential damage or casualties.