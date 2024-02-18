5.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Tonga

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck off the coast of
the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Sunday, the United States
Geological Survey (USGS) said, Azernews reports,
citing foreign media.
The quake's epicenter was registered 132 kilometers southeast of
the village of Pangai, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There have been no immediate reports of potential damage or
casualties.
