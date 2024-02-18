Germany Says Its Defense Spending Could Increase To 3.5% Of GDP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Germany could increase military spending to as much as 3.5% of
economic output as it ramps up investment to reverse years of
neglect of the armed forces, according to Defense Minister Boris
Pistorius, Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.
A commitment by NATO members to spend at least 2% of GDP on
defense“can only be the starting point” and European nations need
more capable armed forces as they expand their engagement around
the globe, Pistorius said Saturday during a panel discussion at the
Munich Security Conference.
As well as“sufficient amounts of money,” the push will require
an increase in manufacturing capacity among defense contractors, he
said, adding that securing enough funds will be difficult given
Germany's stretched finances.
“That all has to fit together and then we might reach 3% or
maybe even 3.5%, it depends what's happening in the world and in
our economy,” Pistorius said.
Germany came under fire for years from NATO allies for not
spending more on its military before Chancellor Olaf Scholz
proclaimed a“historical turning point” following Russia's
full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
With the support of the opposition conservatives, Scholz's
ruling coalition set up a special fund for defense outlays worth
€100 billion ($108 billion). Even though most of that money has
already been spent or allocated, Germany only just managed to hit
the target this year for the first time.
Scholz pledged in a speech earlier Saturday in Munich that
Germany will continue to meet the NATO spending commitment“in the
2020s, the 2030s and beyond.”
However, Pistorius acknowledged that once the special fund is
exhausted after 2027, it will be a major challenge for Germany to
find the cash.
“I don't know yet where we'll find the money but we need it,” he
said.“We can discuss about spending for social issues, for
education, for digitalization, for infrastructure and for whatever
else,” he added.“But without security, without freedom in
security, without secure freedom, everything else is nothing.”
