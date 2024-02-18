Euronews Publishes Article On Judo Grand Slam In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Baku Grand Slam 2024 kicked off on February 16 with 62
participating nations from around the world, Azernews reports. The opening ceremony of the
Grand Slam judo tournament was held in Baku.
Note that Euronews has published an article about this three-day
competition.
Azernews presents the article:
"Judo Grand Slam in Baku gets underway on day one"
The rise of young Swede, Tara Babulfath, a first year junior and
just 18 years old, was impossible to ignore. Her gold medal in Baku
was nothing less than staggering.
As the journey to this summer's Olympic Games continues to pick
up pace, The International Judo Family was once again back in
Azerbaijan for the 10th edition of the Baku Grand Slam.
The event was opened by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of
Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva, Rashad Nabiyev, President of the
Azerbaijan Judo Federation, and the President of the International
Judo Federation, Marius Vizer.
Current world number one and reigning world champion Christa
Deguchi took the Baku title at -57kg. Her opponent in the final,
reigning Olympic champion Nora Gjakova was unable to compete due to
injury.
She was awarded the gold medal by President of the International
Judo Federation, Marius Vizer.
At -60kg Ramazan Abdulaev was delighted to maintain his title
from last year's Baku grand slam as he edged a tight battle in the
final against current European champion Luka Mkheidze after the
Frenchman was judged to have illegally thrown using his head.
He was awarded his medal by Azer Aliyev, General Secretary of
the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan.
At -48kg it was youth versus experience as Sweden's rising star
Tara Babulfath took on world number five and five time grand slam
finalist Milica Nikolic. It was the youngster that prevailed with
Babulfath throwing and securing a hold for her first medal on the
World Judo Tour.
"I like when people are there and they're screaming, it gives
you a lot of confidence and you're very happy so I'm proud of
myself and I have a very amazing team around me - so amazing," said
Babulfath.
Deputy Secretary of Security Council of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev was on hand to award the medal.
At -66kg Spain's Alberto Gaitero Martin showed off his supreme
groundwork skills to twice free his leg and hold down Daikii Bouba
of France.
The medals were awarded by Vice President of the National
Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade.
"A lot of countries in this area have a really good atmosphere
and I like to fight here - I have fought here for a lot of years
and this is my first medal in Baku," said Martin.
The final of the -52kg category was a superstar showdown with
Odette Giuffrida against Diyora Keldiyorova. The pair fought hard
but it was Keldiyorova who triumphed, countering the Italian for a
waza-ari score and her fifth Grand Slam title.
She was awarded her medals by Deputy Minister of Youth and
Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva.
For the local Azeri team, Balabay Aghayev took home the bronze
medal."
