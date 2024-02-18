Military Oath-Taking Ceremony For Young Soldiers Hold In Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The military oath-taking ceremony for young soldiers was held in
Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army, Azernews reports, citing the
Defense Ministry.
At the ceremony, the blessed memory of the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids was honored. The National Anthem of the
Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
The young soldiers joining the Army solemnly took the military
oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.
The speakers at the event congratulated the youth on taking the
military oath, wished them to be brave, disciplined and honorably
fulfill their military duty to the Motherland.
Deputy Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General
Mahammad Hasanov stated in his speech that classes and lessons will
be conducted with young soldiers, who took the military oath, in
accordance with their specialization, as well as that intelligent
and professional commanders will apply all their knowledge and
experience to train soldiers into highly capable defenders of the
Motherland.
The military oath-taking ceremony ended with a solemn passage of
personnel in front of the podium to the accompaniment of a military
march.
MENAFN18022024000195011045ID1107868294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.