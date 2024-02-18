President Ilham Aliyev Embarks On Official Visit To Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived
in Türkiye for an official visit at the invitation of President of
the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.
The head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed
at Esenboga Airport in Ankara by Turkish Minister of Transport and
Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and other officials.
