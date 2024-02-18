EU Should Support Ukraine, Prepare For Long Confrontation With Russia - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union should continue supporting Ukraine, because Russia is preparing for a long confrontation with NATO.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this during the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, February 18, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have to continue supporting Ukraine militarily and economically, more and quicker. [...] We must determine our security commitments to Ukraine and look ahead, because after Ukraine's accession, Europe will be different. [...] And we must prepare for a long period of tensions in relations with Russia, which may be preparing for a long confrontation with NATO countries," Borrell said.

He noted that European partners should be aware that there is a long and high-intensity war in Ukraine, where casualties are rising on both sides. At the same time, technology is shaping at an incredible speed the outcome of the war, he added.

"I was in Ukraine, in Kyiv, some days ago, and I could visit drone factories. Sure, the future of this war will be shaped by drones and, particularly, by the massive introduction of artificial intelligence on the battlefield. It is going to be a new kind of war, from the trenches of World War I to the artificial intelligence of the Star Wars era. I have drawn the attention of the European [defense] ministers to that crucial issue. We talked about classical ammunition, which remains very important, and President Zelensky talked about it. We have to do more and quicker," Borrell said.

"Second. We have to increase and provide Ukraine with security commitments. Member countries are working on this. But the most important security commitment for Ukraine is membership [in the EU]. This is a commitment that we took with respect to Ukraine. It will be a different Europe with Ukraine inside. We have to consider the whole enlargement process, the corresponding movements and we have to remain engaged on that commitment," Borrell added.

Commenting on the need to prepare for a long period of tensions between the EU and Russia, he noted that Russia might be tempted to increase its political and military provocations against NATO countries.

"So the message is very clear: we have a 'Russian problem' ahead of us, and for us it's a huge challenge. That is why our military effort has to be sustained in cooperation with key partners like the U.S. But we have to consider different scenarios about how much engaged the U.S. will be on European security," Borrell said.