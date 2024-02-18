Russians Shell Village In Kharkiv Region, Damaging Houses, Hospital And Kindergartens

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of February 18, Russian troops struck at the civilian infrastructure of the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings, a hospital, and kindergartens.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the investigation, the enemy attack took place at about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. The shelling damaged kindergarten buildings, a two-story apartment building, private homes, the therapeutic department of the central hospital, and administrative buildings.

Kharkiv region suffers more than 20 Russian strikes during day - Military Administration

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army fired more than 50 times at the border of the Kharkiv region yesterday. The enemy fire destroyed civilian infrastructure, and there are dead and injured among the population.