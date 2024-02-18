In Sumy Region, Soldiers Of 117Th Brigade Destroyed Another Russian 'Murom-M' With Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, soldiers of the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade destroyed the Russian 'Murom-M' surveillance system using a drone.

The Sumy Regional Military Command reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Excellent work of the Korvus 117th UAV Brigade's strike UAV company. They destroyed a 'Murom-M' used by the enemy to monitor the border of the Sumy region," the statement said.

'Murom-M' is a long-range visual surveillance device that autonomously detects manpower and equipment. It is equipped with an optical camera with zoom that can distinguish a person at a distance of up to 10 km, as well as a thermal imager that detects a car at eight kilometers and people at four kilometers.

Man killed, another wounded as enemy shellsregion with mortars

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday night, the Defense Forces destroyed three Russian Shahed UAVs over the sky of the Sumy region.