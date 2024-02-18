Chernihiv Honors Memory Of Those Killed In Rocket Attack On Drama Theater

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chernihiv honored the memory of those killed in a Russian missile attack on a drama theater.

The acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Together with the families of the victims, deputies, and the city community, we honored the victims of the August 19 tragedy. Six months have passed since the missile attack on the Chernihiv Drama Theater," Lomako wrote.

During the commemorative event, a memorial service was held at St. Catherine's Church.

As reported, on August 19, 2023, the Russian army hit the Chernihiv Drama Theater with a missile. Seven people were killed and 214 injured.