Minister Of Digital Transformation: Ukraine Starts Testing Lancet Drones

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this in the 'Slon' podcast on the Diia YouTube channel, Ukrinform reported.

"A few days ago, we tested Lancet-type products of four companies. And two of them passed (the test - ed.) successfully," the minister said.

He noted that the test took place in unfavorable weather, one model "did not take off because it did not want to lose a board," and another model had problems with the camera.

"It is difficult to make any forecast. I believe that we need to provide contracts faster, and then the companies will 'accelerate'. But I think it's a matter of a few months. It's hard to reach a thousand, but hundreds can be produced in a few months," Fedorov commented on the issue of ramping up production.

He emphasized that such drones are more technologically advanced than FPV drones and require investment in production, so they could not appear in Ukrainian production quickly.

As reported, Fedorov announced that Ukraine would produce thousands of long-range drones capable of striking targets in Russia this year.