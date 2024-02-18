Shelling Of Kramatorsk: Russians Destroy Two Houses, More Than 130 Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk by Russian troops, two houses were destroyed and 137 others were damaged.

The head of the Donetsk Military District Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Last night, Russians fired three Kh-22 missiles at the city, killing two women aged 45 and 74 and a man aged 23. Two houses were destroyed, 137 were damaged," wrote Filashkin.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that in addition to the private sector, industrial buildings were also damaged.

As reported, a search operation at the hit site of the Russian missile strike was completed in Kramatorsk.