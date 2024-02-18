European Championships: Azerbaijani Wrestlers Win Four Medals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Four more Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won medals at the European Championships held in the Romanian capital Bucharest, Trend reports.

Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Arseniy Dzhioev (86 kg) and Georgy Meshvildishvili (125 kg) won bronze medals.

Earlier among the Greco-Roman wrestlers, first place was taken by Nikhat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), second place - Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg). Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) took third place. Among women wrestlers, Maria Stadnik (50 kg) and Alena Kolesnik (59 kg) became continental champions; Elis Manolova (65 kg) took bronze.