European Championships: Azerbaijani Wrestlers Win Four Medals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Four more
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won medals at the European
Championships held in the Romanian capital Bucharest, Trend reports.
Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Arseniy
Dzhioev (86 kg) and Georgy Meshvildishvili (125 kg) won bronze
medals.
Earlier among the Greco-Roman wrestlers, first place was taken
by Nikhat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov
(67 kg), second place - Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72
kg). Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) took third place. Among women
wrestlers, Maria Stadnik (50 kg) and Alena Kolesnik (59 kg) became
continental champions; Elis Manolova (65 kg) took bronze.
