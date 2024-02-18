Egypt Hands World Court Memo On Israeli Violations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Sunday said it has submitted a memorandum to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the "violations" committed by Israeli forces across Palestinian territories, while the ICJ is set to hear a plea by Cairo on the matter slated for February 21.

As per a request by the UN General Assembly, Cairo is set to join ICJ advisory opinion proceedings in which arguments will be presented over the legal ramifications of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories, which represent a "violation" of international laws and principles, said Egypt's State Information Service chief Dheaa Rashwan.

On advisory opinion proceedings, he said the memorandum submitted by Cairo emphasizes the "illegality" of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories through the use of brute of force, in line with established international laws and conventions.

The Egyptian memorandum rejects any form of "persecution or discrimination" committed by Israel against the Palestinians, he underlined, saying the measure taken by Cairo calls on the ICJ to hold Israel "accountable" for these practices. (end)

asm











MENAFN18022024000071011013ID1107868267