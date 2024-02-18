Kuwait's Abdullah Hani Wins First Place In French Junior Squash Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Squash player Abdullah Hani won first place on Sunday in the French Junior Open Squash tournament (Under 15yrs) after defeating English player George Griffith in the finals. The match ended with Hani scoring 32 points against Griffith's 17 points, the two played a tough match consisting of five close games, 11-5, 11-7, 6-11, and 17-15. The tournament, which started last Thursday in Lille, France, witnessed great competitions by 300 players participating from around the world. (end) ma

