Crown Prince Mourns Passing Of Princess Rajwa's Father

Amman, February 18 (Petra) -- HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II mourned Sunday evening the passing of the father of HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, may his soul rest in peace."With profound sadness and sorrow, we bid farewell to my beloved father-in-law," the Crown Prince wrote on his official Instagram account."We will always remember his kindness, generosity, and integrity. May God bestow mercy upon him and grant us patience and strength," Prince Al Hussein added.

