Euro-Med Monitor Documents Use Of Quadcopters To Kill Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) -- The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med Monitor) said that it has documented the use of small drones (quadcopters) by the Israeli army to fire live ammunition at Palestinians, killing and injuring them.In a statement, Euro-Med Monitor confirmed that the Israeli army has intensified the use of quadcopters, which are controlled remotely, as a tool for killing and harming Palestinians after their mission was previously limited to intelligence work.Euro-Med Monitor said that the Israeli army is escalating the execution of deliberate killings and unlawful executions against Palestinian civilians through sniping and shooting from drones.