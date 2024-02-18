Isreal Is Committing Genocide In Gaza, Says Brazilian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) -- Brazilian President Luiz In?cio Lula da Silva accused Israel on Sunday of committing "genocide" against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, likening its actions to the Holocaust of Jews during World War II.According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Lula said in remarks from Addis Ababa, where he attended an African Union summit, "What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not a war... it is genocide."He added, "It is not a war between soldiers. It is a war between a highly prepared army and women and children."Brazilian President continued, "What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has not happened at any other time in history. In fact, it only happened before when Hitler decided to kill the Jews."