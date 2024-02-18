African Summit Calls For Independent Investigation Into Israeli Violations In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) -- The African Union summit called in its final statement on Sunday for an independent international investigation into Israeli violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza, including the use of internationally banned weapons in targeting hospitals and media outlets in its war on the Strip.The summit, held in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, also called on Israel to respond to international calls for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to comply with International Court of Justice (ICJ) decisions to prevent genocide and lift the unjust siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.The summit condemned the brutal Israeli war and the use of excessive force against 2.2 million unarmed civilians, and denounced the collective punishment of civilians in Gaza and attempts to forcibly relocate them to the Sinai Peninsula.