Israeli Ongoing Shelling Of Gaza's Khan Yunis Kills Another 16 Civilians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) -- The bodies of 16 martyrs had arrived at hospitals as a result of the ongoing Israeli shelling of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, local media in the Gaza Strip reported on Sunday evening.The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation had committed 13 massacres in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of martyrs since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza to 28,985, in addition to 68,883 injured.