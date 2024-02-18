FM Partakes In Dialogue Session At MSC On Peace, Future Of Israeli-Palestinian Relations, 4Th, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Safadi continued his series of meetings with his counterparts and international officials participating in the conference as part of Jordan's efforts to mobilize an effective international position to stop the raging war on Gaza and its resulting suffering and unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.During the meetings, Safadi stressed the Kingdom's position rejecting the displacement of Palestinians inside or outside their land, the need to ensure the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip, and that the only way to achieve security, stability, and peace in the region is the two-state solution that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people for freedom and an independent and sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital.He also stressed the importance of continuing to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which plays an indispensable role for Palestinian refugees and is a lifeline for more than two million Palestinians facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.Safadi's meetings on the sidelines of the conference on Sunday included Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Michael Martin, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Spanish Foreign Minister, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Foreign Policy Spokesperson for the Parliamentary Group of the Social Democratic Party in the German Parliament Nils Schmid, Vice-President of the European Parliament Aydan Ozoguz, and US Vice President's National Security Advisor Phil Gordon.