FM Partakes In Dialogue Session At MSC On Peace, Future Of Israeli-Palestinian Relations, 3Rd Add

"We cannot continue to talk only about the hopes and aspirations of the Palestinians. The Palestinians also have rights, and those rights are mentioned and guaranteed in international law and international humanitarian law. The Palestinians' rights to exist in their independent and sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital," the foreign minister said.Safadi added, "Let us look to the future. The future we seek in the Arab world is a future of peace for the Palestinians, the Israelis, and everyone else. Israel's security concerns must be recognized, as must the Palestinians' right to freedom and statehood. We cannot continue to talk about what is happening in Gaza as if it were a passing matter; ignore it and move on. There is a catastrophe in Gaza. Innocent people are being killed there. The Israeli army is killing women and children in Gaza, destroying hospitals and schools, and this must be recognized.""The Arab world has recognized the events of October 7, while Israel has yet to acknowledge the shocks that the Palestinians are experiencing every day. Every day, hundreds of Palestinians are killed in Gaza," Safadi further added."Even before October 7, last year was the deadliest for Palestinians in decades. This is the policy of the Israeli government, which has ministers who openly call for the killing and destruction of Palestinians."