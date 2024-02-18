FM Partakes In Dialogue Session At MSC On Peace, Future Of Israeli-Palestinian Relations, 2Nd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

He added, "Israel armed the settlers, and the settlers killed Palestinian children yesterday, so we must call things by their names, and the main reason for the problem is the existence of an occupation that the Israeli government does not even want to admit to."Safadi said, "Israel is taking more than two million Palestinians hostages in Gaza, which has remained occupied for the past years; Israel withdrew from Gaza but besieged its borders and skies and prevented the entry of the necessities of life without its permission, and yet they claim that they have withdrawn from Gaza."Safadi stated that Gaza was an open-air prison even before October 7th. He mentioned that in the past ten days, only 43 trucks carrying aid were allowed into Gaza, and they were not distributed because Israel killed the police guards protecting them. He said that 500,000 people are starving in Gaza right now and are facing severe famine.Regarding incitement, Safadi wondered: "When the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset says we want to burn Gaza, who is the inciter?"He said: "As for the hostage deal, whoever wants a deal does not walk away from negotiations. Israel withdrew from the negotiations, and I personally believe that the current Israeli government does not want to complete the hostage deal or for this war to end. They want to continue this war."Safadi emphasized that full peace in exchange for ending the occupation is the only way to ensure the security of Israelis and Palestinians. He stressed, "We want regional peace. We want Israelis and Palestinians to live in security and peace, but this can only happen if the rights of both peoples are met."He added that the Arab Peace Initiative spoke of full Arab guarantees for Israel's security, and that Israel must do what is right and recognize that Palestinians have the right to establish their own state, have freedom, and are not human animals, but rather people who deserve to live with dignity and freedom.