Kuwait's Prime Minister Receives Senate President

Amman, February 18 (Petra) -- The Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Muhammad Al Sabah, received Sunday in Kuwait Senate President Faisal Fayez and discussed strengthening ties.According to a Senate statement, the discussions focused on regional developments, especially the Israeli war on Gaza and escalation in the occupied West Bank.Fayez and Al Sabah discussed furthering cooperation in the economic, political, cultural and development areas.The Kuwaiti Prime Minister lauded the "close" ties between the two countries, noting Kuwait's keenness to support Jordan and enhance cooperation.In turn, Fayez praised Kuwait for its support for Jordan and its keenness to strengthen cooperation, noting the "importance" of bolstering cooperation and coordination to stop the Israeli war against Palestinians in the besieged enclave and empower the Palestinian people.