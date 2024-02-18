Palestinian Presidency: Israeli Aggression Will Not Bring Security And Stability To Anyone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, February 18 (Petra) -- The official spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeina, Sunday said, "The ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem and their Islamic and Christian Sanctities will not bring security and stability to anyone in the region and the world."According to a statement, Abu Rudeina decried the Israeli "war of annihilation" against Palestinians in Gaza, adding that the war in Gaza and the Israeli raids in towns and cities in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem "will only bring destruction and violence and instability."He condemned the Israeli "battle" to undermine UNRWA and plans to restrict prayer and worship for Muslim Palestinians in Ramadan as a driving force for instability and violence.Abu Rudeina said, "Everyone must know that Jerusalem and Palestine hold the key to the solution and constitute the future and stability of the region."Without the State of Palestine obtaining full membership in the United Nations, embodying its independence on Palestinian land with its capital in East Jerusalem, and a united Palestinian-Arab stand in the face of displacement and crimes of extermination, the region will remain burning and in constant conflict."He added, "The international position must gain momentum to stop the aggression and war because the continuation of this war will affect national, Arab, regional and international security."