BAFTA Awards: Deepika Padukone Presents Jonathan Glazer With Best Film Not In English Language Honour

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Indian actress Deepika Padukone presented the honour of Best Film not in English language to Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest' at the BAFTA Awards.

The actress looked every inch gorgeous as she took the spotlight dressed in a silver shimmery sequined saree with a matching blouse by ace couturier Sabyasachi at the event.

'The Zone of Interest' was contending alongside films such as "20 Days in Mariupol", "Anatomy of a Fall", "Past Lives" and "Society of the Snow".

This is not the first time Deepika has taken the center stage for an international award event.

Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song 'Nattu Nattu' from the movie 'RRR'.

Talking about 'The Zone of Interest', it is a UK-Polish historical drama about Auschwitz concentration camp.

The film is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis.

