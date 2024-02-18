Minister Of State At Mofa Meets UN Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs HE Rosemary DiCarlo and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Afghanistan HE Roza Otunbayeva, on the sidelines of the 2nd meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan, held in Doha under the auspices of the United Nations.

His Excellency also met with UN Under-Secretary-General, UN Special Coordinator for the Independent Assessment of Afghanistan HE Feridun Sinirlioglu.

The two meetings discussed the existing partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, ways to support and develop it, in addition to discussing strengthening UN and international efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.

During the two meetings, HE the Minister of State renewed the State of Qatar's firm and supportive position for the Afghan people to achieve their aspirations for progress and prosperity, and the State of Qatar's support for the United Nations efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in Afghanistan.