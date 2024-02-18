'It's A Rumour': TN Cong President On Party Leader Vijayadharani Joining BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai on Sunday dismissed speculation suggesting Congress Legislature Party chief whip S. Vijayadharani joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as rumours.

He also said the INDIA bloc will gain tremendously in Tamil Nadu and added that the aim is to win all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

Selvaperunthagai also said that the Congress and DMK were working together for the success of the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He, however, said that he would not comment on the rumours being spread that the DMK was trying to allocate one seat from the Congress quota to the Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and Tamil superstar, Kamal Haasan.

Earlier on Sunday, the TNCC President garlanded the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, K. Kamaraj, B.R. Ambedkar and Periyar.

