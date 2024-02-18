Blowing Dust, Cold Nights To Continue In Qatar This Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The country will experience slight dust to blowing dust at places at times, and relatively cold nights this week, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

In its latest forecast, QMD said that there is continuation of strong Northwesterly wind exceeding 26 knots in some areas, causing blowing dust especially at open areas.

QMD also issued a marine warning during this period with wave heights reaching 14 ft at times, reminding the public to avoid marine activities.

Tomorrow, February 19, the temperature in Doha will range between 17°C and 25°C. "It will be mild to relatively cold daytime with some clouds, and slight dust to blowing dust at places at times, and is cold by night," QMD posted on its social media.



