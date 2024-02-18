Timeshare Users Group Reaches Landmark Milestone: Over $22 Million In Confirmed Refunds To Timeshare Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Timeshare Users Group

Hundreds of fortunate timeshare owners secure 100% refunds by discovering TUG in time to cancel a timeshare purchase without paying a dime!

- M PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine a world where Timeshare Owners not only discover a hidden secret of the industry but also save thousands in the process. Thanks to the invaluable knowledge from the Timeshare Users Group (TUG) community, Hundreds of elated Timeshare Owners have successfully been able to cancel their recent timeshare purchases – and the collective savings have soared past an impressive $22 Million Dollars! The best part? Not a single penny is spent on fees and the average owner saves nearly $20,000 dollars!The epiphany that reshapes the Timeshare landscape is the resale market. TUG empowers owners with the knowledge that they can snag the same timeshare from fellow owners on the resale market at discounts of up to 100% off the retail price they paid! As a result, the once regretful new owners have a legal pathway to rescind their acquisitions and instead buy from existing owners who are looking to rehome their timeshare.Timeshare Users Group keeps a record of each of these triumphant turnarounds, documenting each of the success stories of those who've found the platform in the nick of time with the actual owners participating in discussions and generously offering guidance to fellow members on the path to financial liberation. The total as of February 2024, has topped $22 Million Dollars! Noteworthy narratives of victory abound, including a savvy individual who clinched an $158,000 refund for a recent Hilton Grand Vacations Timeshare acquisition along with a separate owner getting $100,000 back on a Marriott Vacation Club purchase! Both accomplished with just a few minutes of reading on TUG.With every confirmed cancellation, TUG adds another chapter to its decades long crusade to provide the truth about timeshares to owners. What sets this community apart is the unwavering commitment to fostering genuine connections among Timeshare Owners. Over 30 years of TUG's existence since 1993, this community of like-minded owners has consistently thrived, with their shared knowledge and support offered free of charge to anyone in need. This continued success serves as a testament to the tangible impact TUG has on transforming the Timeshare narrative and keeping owners from being scammed!In an industry rife with misleading promises, exorbitant upfront fees and constant deceit, TUG stands as a beacon of authenticity and empowerment. The fundamental difference lies in TUG's dedication to delivering upfront assistance and invaluable advice to any and all owners, all at zero cost.

