The Credibility Of The Electoral Tribunal Undermined

will organize the first presidential debate, representing a crucial opportunity for the public to hear each candidate's proposals. This event not only allows us to evaluate the veracity of their speeches, the solidity of their commitments, and their determination to fulfill their promises, but also to differentiate between what is genuine and what is spurious.

The main objective is to carefully analyze their proposals to identify whether these constitute merely electoral strategies or whether they reflect a true conviction, as well as to determine whether they are based on concrete plans or if they are just words designed to impress. It is essential that the Electoral Tribunal ensures fair participation for all candidates, establishing clear and transparent rules. However, this transparency and equity have been compromised by the decision of the magistrates to allow the participation of a candidate for vice president without having formally disqualified the principal, contravening the Constitution, the electoral law, the decrees of the Electoral Court itself and the duty that they have towards citizens. This act undermines the credibility of the Electoral Tribunal at a time when citizen distrust of the electoral referee could threaten the future and stability of our democracy. – LA PRENSA, Feb.18.



